One man shot and killed near All People International Church

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reporting a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting near the All People International Church at 2000 West Edgewood.

Police report that the victim was a male in their 20s and shot multiple times, being pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses state a group of at least 5 armed men approached the victim who was in front of a food truck and began shooting “well over 40 rounds.”

JSO report that the victim was possibly the target as no conversation or argument took place between the groups before the shooting.

No other people have been reported shot or injured due to the shooting.

The identity and location of the shooters are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is provided.

