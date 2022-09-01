Police report: Horry authorities say ‘suspect,’ 2 kids found dead in home

A mother and her two children were found dead by gunshot wounds yesterday in their home in Carolina Forest. An incident report from the Horry County Police Department list the mother, 42-year-old Laura Moberley, as “suspect.”

“Once officers arrived on scene they tried to make contact with the residents with no contact made,” the incident report read. “Officers forced entry at the front door and located the suspect and 2 victims inside the home unresponsive and not breathing. EMS was contacted and after arriving on scene they pronounced all 3 deceased.”

Today, in a statement posted on Facebook from HCPD, condolences were only given to the Moberley children, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley.

The Sun News asked HCPD why the department’s statement only gives condolences to the two children and not their mother.

Mikayla Moscov, public information officer for the department, said in response, “What we can say at this point is that the incident remains under investigation. The statement addresses community inquiries related to the specific/atypical loss of two children in our community, and also acknowledges a total of three deceased.”







This is a developing story.