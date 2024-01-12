Police Report: Jan. 11, 2024
Jan. 12—Incidents reported to police include:
SUNDAY
12:56 a.m. — Driving without a license in Hoopeston, South First Ave. and W. Washington St.
1:08 a.m. — Theft in Westville, 400 block of Smith Ave.
2:02 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 1427 N. Bowman Ave.
2:35 p.m. — Criminal Damage Property in Danville, 600 block of Shadowlawn Dr.
2:37 p.m. — Motor Vehicle Theft in Danville, 100 block of Kentucky Ave.
3:07 a.m. — Aggravated Domestic Battery in Danville, E. Seminary St. and Plum St.
3:43 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 1200 block of Summit St.
3:48 p.m. — Burglary in Fithian, 200 block of E. Clinton St.
6:31 p.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Danville, 1220 E. Main St..
6:47 p.m. — Criminal Damage to Property in Danville, Unit Block of Dalle Dr.
7:48 p.m. — Criminal Damage to Property in Danville, 1000 block of Kingdom St..
7:51 p.m. — Criminal Trespass in Oakwood, 10000 area of E. 1760 N.
10:09 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, Oak and W. Woodbury St.
MONDAY
9:29 a.m. — Theft of Motor Vehicle in Danville, 500 block of N. Logan Ave..
9:42 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, N. Griffin St. and E. Main St., Two Vehicles.
10:59 a.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, 1600 block of Edgewood Dr..
11:21 a.m. — Credit Card Fraud in Danville, 400 block of N. Bowman Ave.
11:23 a.m. — Theft of Lost Property in Danville, 900 block of N. Hazel St.
11:47 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Tilton, 1629 Georgetown Rd., Single vehicle
1 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 100 block of N. Franklin St.
2:48 p.m. — Burglary of vehicle in Danville, Unit Block of Schultz St.
2:50 p.m. — Failure to register vehicle in Danville, 2 E. South St.
3:24 p.m. — Criminal Damage to Property in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Dr.
3:55 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 1633 N. Vermilion, Two Vehicles
4:12 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Oakwood, I-74, Exit 210, single vehicle
4:37 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 820 N. Vermilion, Two Vehicles.
6:02 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Homer, 10767 Catlin-Homer Rd., Single Vehicle.
7:13 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Ridge Farm, 300 block of N. State St.
TUESDAY
12:38 a.m. — Threatening a police Officer in Hoopeston, Parkview Court
1:13 a.m. — Aggravated Battery in Danville, 2 E. South St..
3:10 a.m. — Domestic battery in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Drive Apt.
3:43 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Hoopeston, State Route 9 and N 1700 E. Rd., Single Vehicle
8:02 a.m. — Deceptive Practice in Potomac, 300 W. Fairchild St.
8:05 a.m. — Harassment in Indianola, 100 block of Lee Lane
8:06 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Griggs St. and N. Bowman Ave., Two Vehicles
9:20 a.m. — Property Damage Hit and Run Accident in Danville, 633 E. Fairchild St.
11:08 a.m. — Deceptive Practice in Danville, 300 W. Fairchild St.
11:17 a.m. — Criminal Trespassing in Danville, 900 block of Hubbard Lane
12:06 p.m. — Lost/Stolen Property in Danville, 3623 N. Vermilion St.
12:08 p.m. — Telephone Harassment in Danville, 300 block of Ridgeview Dr.
2:02 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, Unit Block of N. Alexander St.
2:36 p.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, 1600 block of Beechwood Dr.
2:45 p.m. — Burglary and Criminal Damage in Tilton, E 8th St.
2:46 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Georgetown, 15000 Area of E. 550 North Rd., Single Vehicle
3:09 p.m. — Retail Theft in Oakwood, 502 N. Oakwood St.
3:31 p.m. — Possession of Meth in Danville, 800 block of Sherman St.
3:39 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Oakwood, 19000 Area of Newtown Rd.
4:13 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Tilton, 1525 Georgetown Rd., Two Vehicles
7:01 p.m. — Arson Investigation in Danville, 900 block of N. Bowman Ave.
8:15 p.m. — Hit and Run Property Damage Accident in Danville, 400 block of N. Daisy Lane, Single Vehicle
10:15 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 13127 Grape Creek Rd., Single Vehicle
11:53 p.m. — Driving with a suspended license in Danville, 3217 N. Vermilion St.