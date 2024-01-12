Police Report: Jan. 11, 2024

Jan. 12—Incidents reported to police include:

SUNDAY

12:56 a.m. — Driving without a license in Hoopeston, South First Ave. and W. Washington St.

1:08 a.m. — Theft in Westville, 400 block of Smith Ave.

2:02 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 1427 N. Bowman Ave.

2:35 p.m. — Criminal Damage Property in Danville, 600 block of Shadowlawn Dr.

2:37 p.m. — Motor Vehicle Theft in Danville, 100 block of Kentucky Ave.

3:07 a.m. — Aggravated Domestic Battery in Danville, E. Seminary St. and Plum St.

3:43 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 1200 block of Summit St.

3:48 p.m. — Burglary in Fithian, 200 block of E. Clinton St.

6:31 p.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Danville, 1220 E. Main St..

6:47 p.m. — Criminal Damage to Property in Danville, Unit Block of Dalle Dr.

7:48 p.m. — Criminal Damage to Property in Danville, 1000 block of Kingdom St..

7:51 p.m. — Criminal Trespass in Oakwood, 10000 area of E. 1760 N.

10:09 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, Oak and W. Woodbury St.

MONDAY

9:29 a.m. — Theft of Motor Vehicle in Danville, 500 block of N. Logan Ave..

9:42 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, N. Griffin St. and E. Main St., Two Vehicles.

10:59 a.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, 1600 block of Edgewood Dr..

11:21 a.m. — Credit Card Fraud in Danville, 400 block of N. Bowman Ave.

11:23 a.m. — Theft of Lost Property in Danville, 900 block of N. Hazel St.

11:47 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Tilton, 1629 Georgetown Rd., Single vehicle

1 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 100 block of N. Franklin St.

2:48 p.m. — Burglary of vehicle in Danville, Unit Block of Schultz St.

2:50 p.m. — Failure to register vehicle in Danville, 2 E. South St.

3:24 p.m. — Criminal Damage to Property in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Dr.

3:55 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 1633 N. Vermilion, Two Vehicles

4:12 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Oakwood, I-74, Exit 210, single vehicle

4:37 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 820 N. Vermilion, Two Vehicles.

6:02 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Homer, 10767 Catlin-Homer Rd., Single Vehicle.

7:13 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Ridge Farm, 300 block of N. State St.

TUESDAY

12:38 a.m. — Threatening a police Officer in Hoopeston, Parkview Court

1:13 a.m. — Aggravated Battery in Danville, 2 E. South St..

3:10 a.m. — Domestic battery in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Drive Apt.

3:43 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Hoopeston, State Route 9 and N 1700 E. Rd., Single Vehicle

8:02 a.m. — Deceptive Practice in Potomac, 300 W. Fairchild St.

8:05 a.m. — Harassment in Indianola, 100 block of Lee Lane

8:06 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Griggs St. and N. Bowman Ave., Two Vehicles

9:20 a.m. — Property Damage Hit and Run Accident in Danville, 633 E. Fairchild St.

11:08 a.m. — Deceptive Practice in Danville, 300 W. Fairchild St.

11:17 a.m. — Criminal Trespassing in Danville, 900 block of Hubbard Lane

12:06 p.m. — Lost/Stolen Property in Danville, 3623 N. Vermilion St.

12:08 p.m. — Telephone Harassment in Danville, 300 block of Ridgeview Dr.

2:02 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, Unit Block of N. Alexander St.

2:36 p.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, 1600 block of Beechwood Dr.

2:45 p.m. — Burglary and Criminal Damage in Tilton, E 8th St.

2:46 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Georgetown, 15000 Area of E. 550 North Rd., Single Vehicle

3:09 p.m. — Retail Theft in Oakwood, 502 N. Oakwood St.

3:31 p.m. — Possession of Meth in Danville, 800 block of Sherman St.

3:39 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Oakwood, 19000 Area of Newtown Rd.

4:13 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Tilton, 1525 Georgetown Rd., Two Vehicles

7:01 p.m. — Arson Investigation in Danville, 900 block of N. Bowman Ave.

8:15 p.m. — Hit and Run Property Damage Accident in Danville, 400 block of N. Daisy Lane, Single Vehicle

10:15 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 13127 Grape Creek Rd., Single Vehicle

11:53 p.m. — Driving with a suspended license in Danville, 3217 N. Vermilion St.