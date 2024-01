Police Report: Jan. 27, 2024

Jan. 26—Incidents reported to police include:

SUNDAY

8:10 a.m. — Aggravated Domestic Battery in Danville, 1400 block of Cleveland Ave.

10:36 a.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 1427 N.Bowman Ave.

11:20 a.m. — Repossession in Danville, 1200 block of E. Williams St.

11:21 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 500 block of Sheridan St..

2:03 p.m. — Identity Theft in Danville, 1600 block of N. Gilbert St.

3:49 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 4101 N. Vermillion

4:53 p.m. — Disorderly conduct in Danville, 1200 block of N. Walnut St.

5:45 p.m. —Driving with revoked license in Rossville, 700 block of S. Chicago St.

6:46 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 700 block of Edith St.

7:12 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Westville, 500 block of S. State St.

10:23 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Westville, Hawbuck Rd. and E. 1100 N. Rd.

MONDAY

12:34 a.m.— Driving with Suspended License in Danville, Jackson St. and Center St.

12:36 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, S. Virginia St.

1:53 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 100 block of N. Beard.

3:22 a.m. — Driving with Revoked License in Danville, 1800 block of Perrysville Rd.

6:55 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Catlin, 13051 E. Lyons Rd., Single Vehicle

7:07 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Sidell, 104 N. Chicago St.

7:37 a.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 36 E. West Newell St.

8:05 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Westville, 1100 N. Rd. and 1850 E. Rd., Single Vehicle

8:35 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Alvin, Route 1 and 3100 North Rd.

8:41 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 2415 N. Bowman Ave., Single Vehicle

9:38 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 1800 block of Main St.

9:55 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Hoopeston, 34937 State Route 1, Single Vehicle

9:57 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 700 block of N. Logan Ave.

11:08 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 700 block of Sherman St.

1:45 p.m. — Public Indecency in Danville, 3600 block N. Vermilion St.

1:58 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 1200 block of Perrysville Rd.

4:02 p.m. — Criminal Trespassing in Danville, 800 block of Commercial St.

4:44 p.m. — Deceptive Practices in Danville, 1400 block of N. Gilbert St.

6:58 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Jackson St. and Chester St., Single Vehicle

9:01 p.m. — Residential Burglary in Danville, 1600 block of Edgewood Dr.

TUESDAY

2:21 a.m. — Property Damage Accident In Bismarck, 1800 East Rd. and 2750 North Rd., Single Vehicle

2:45 a.m. — Criminal Damage and Theft in Oakwood, 100 block of Lake Bluff Drive

4:11 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Fairmount. Catlin-Homer and State Rd., Single Vehicle

8:14 a.m. —Property Damage Accident in Fairmount, N 680 East Rd and E 1100 North Rd., Single Vehicle

8:16 a.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 36 E. W. Newell St.

9:12 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 516 W. Madison St.

9:25 a.m. — Forgery in Danville, 1400 block of Robinson St.

10:40 a.m. — Fraud in Danville, Woodbury Hill

11:02 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 800 block of Johnson St.

11:22 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 900 block of Timberline Dr.

12:30 p.m. — Burglary to Vehicle in Danville, N. 1450 E.

3:15 p.m. — Assault and Criminal Trespass in Danville, 610 S. Bowman Ave.

5:08 p.m. — Resist and Obstruct in Danville, 800 block E. Voorhees St.

5:39 p.m. — Burglary in Danville, 2721 N. Vermilion St.

6:34 p.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Danville, 600 block fo Gilbert St.

7:11 p.m. — Aggravated Domestic Battery in Danville, S. State

7:11 p.m. — Armed Robbery in Danville, 1800 block E. Main St.

9:05 p.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Danville, 18 E. West Newell St.

WEDNESDAY

5:53 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, I-74 220 Entrance Ramp, Single Vehicle

6:41 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Poland St. and 1900 East St., Single Vehicle.