Police Report: Jan. 30, 2024

Jan. 29—Incidents reported to police include:

WEDNESDAY

5:53 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, I-74 220 Entrance Ramp, Single Vehicle

6:41 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Poland St. and 1900 East St., Single Vehicle.

10:01 a.m. — Criminal Trespass in Armstrong, 3000 block of Lincoln Ave.

10:44 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Georgetown, 1450 E. Rd. and 100 E. Rd., Two Vehicles

11:48 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Gilbert St. and 4th St., Two Vehicles

12:32 p.m. — Prowler in Danville, 200 block of Delaware St.

1:15 p.m. — Identity Theft in Catlin, 100 block of S. Sandusky

1:50 p.m. — Phone Harassment in Danville, 900 block of Cleveland Ave.

2:27 p.m. — Impersonating a police officer in Danville, 2721 N. Vermilion St.

2:53 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 500 block of N. Gilbert St., Two vehicles

3:42 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Robinson St. and Woodbury St., Two Vehicles

4:45 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 3600 block of Borgen Dr.

5:08 p.m. — Fraud in Danville, 1200 block of Perrysville Rd.

5:18 p.m. — Aggravated Battery in Danville, 900 block of Fowler Ave.

5:22 p.m. — Driving with Suspended License in Danville, Murray Clark Rd. and Highland Park Rd.

5:29 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Oakwood, 19300 Area of 900 E. Rd., Single Vehicle

5:46 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Short Rd. and Denmark Rd., Single vehicle

6:40 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 1200 block of Griggs St.

7:47 p.m. — Fraud in Westville, 1600 block of Urbana St.

7:59 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Hoopeston, 400 S. 4th St., Two vehicles

10:54 p.m. — Noise Notification in Danville, 723 Oak St.

THURSDAY

12:47 a.m. — Driving with suspended license in Danville, Murray Clark Rd. and Highland Park Rd.

12:47 a.m. — Driving with Suspended License in Rossville, State Route 1 and Manns Chapel Rd.

12:47 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, W. Main St.

1:19 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 100 block of Fairweight

1:38 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 1600 block of Edgewood Dr.

6:58 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 600 block of Forrest St.

10:21 a.m. — Stolen Vehicle in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Dr.

10:56 a.m. — Credit Card Fraud in Rankin, 100 block of N. Guthrie St.

12:17 p.m. — Phone Harassment in Danville, 300 block of N. Jackson St.

1:10 p.m. — Assault in Danville, 1000 block of Glenwood Dr.

2:43 p.m. — Identity Theft in Danville, 812 N. Logan Ave.

3:33 p.m. — Aggravted Assault in Danville, Washington St. and Voorhees St.

3:42 p.m. — Theft of lost Property in Danville, 401 W. Main St.

4:23 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Davnille, S. State St.

5:55 p.m. — Harassment in Danville, 201 N. Hazel St.

6:37 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 1427 N. Bowman Ave.

8:17 p.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, 100 block of W. Williams St.

9:47 p.m. — Resisting arrest and obstructing in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Dr.

FRIDAY

1:24 a.m. —Domestic Battery in Danville, 200 block of N. Bowman Ave.

2:36 a.m. — Burglary in Potomac, 100 E. State St.

8:50 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 1603 Chandler St., Two Vehicles

8:50 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Murray Clark Rd. and Don Avenue, Two Vehicles

9:03 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Georgetown, Route 1 and Old Dam Rd., Single Vehicle

9:08 a.m. — Property Damage in Danville, Williams Ave. and Robinson St., Two Vehicles

9:33 a.m. — Battery in Danville, 500 block E. Madison St.

11:40 a.m. — Stolen Vehicle in Danville, 702 N. Logan Ave.

12:46 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 20000 block of W. Union Rd.

1:12 p.m. — Fraud in Danville, 2 E. South St.

1:22 p.m. — Suspended registration of Danville, 200 block of S. Virginia.

2:13 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, E. Main St. and N. Hazel St., Two Vehicles

2:36 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Main St. and Columbus, Two vehicles

3:10 p.m. — Missing Person in Danville, 300 block of Spelter Ave.

3:17 p.m. — Operating uninsured vehicle in Hoopeston, S 5th St. and E. Main St.

3:37 p.m. — Resisting and Obstructing in Danville, 1200 block of Garden Dr.

4:10 p.m. — Domestic Dispute in Danville, 1500 block of Edgewood Dr.

5:53 p.m. — Fraud in Catlin, 11700 area of Catlin Homer Rd.

6:13 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 911 N. Vermilion St., Two Vehicles

6:37 p.m. — Driving with suspended license in Rossville, N. Chicago St. and York St.

6:54 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 2917 N. Vermilion St.

8:18 p.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, 923 Redden Court

9:12 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 700 block of Grant St., Three vehicles

10:54 p.m. — Stolen Vehicle in Danville, 100 block of Stroup St.

11:20 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 723 Oak St.

11:48 p.m. — Aggravated Domestic Battery in Danville, 200 block of Tennessee Ave.

11:53 p.m. — Aggravated Domestic Battery in Danville, 200 block of S. State St.

SATURDAY

12:08 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, Unit Block of Cronkhite Ave.

12:26 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, E. Main St. and Indiana St., Single Vehicle

12:26 a.m. — Aggravated DUI in Danville, E. Main St. and Indiana St.

1:52 a.m. — Aggravated Battery in Danville, 100 block of Grace St.

2:05 a.m. — Unlawful Use of ID in Danville, 204 Eastgate Dr.

2:09 a.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, 200 block of Stroup St.

2:21 a.m. — Burglary to motor vehicle in Danville, 200 block of Stroup St.

3:56 a.m. — Disorderly conduct in Danville, 200 block of Grace St.

5:24 a.m. — Sexual Assault in Danville, Unit Block of Woodlawn Ave.

7:01 a.m. — Missing Person in Danville, Unit Block of Greenwood Ave.

7:46 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 300 block of N. Walnut Ave.

7:59 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 100 block of N. Bowman Ave.

8:35 a.m. — Forgery in Danville, 323 N. Gilbert St.

8:52 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 1100 block of N. Bowman Ave.

10:06 a.m. — Fraud in Catlin, 100 block of Meadow Lane

10:19 a.m. — Residential Burglary in Danville, 1700 block of N. Logan St.

10:49 a.m. — Residential Burglary in Danville, 1100 block of N. Jackson St.

11:14 a.m. — Theft of registration in Rankin, 200 block of N. Iroquois St.

11:58 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 2 E. South, Two Vehicles

2:04 p.m. — Possession of another's debit/credit card in Danville, 600 block of Martin St.

2:21 p.m. — Harassment by telephone in Danville, 100 block of Illinois St.

3:08 p.m. — Driving with suspended license in Danville, Vermilion St. and Fairchild St.

3:12 p.m. — Burglary to residence in Danville, 300 block of Walnut St.

5:15 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 1427 Bowman Ave.

5:34 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 3300 block of N. Vermilion St., Single Vehicle

6:08 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Liberty St. and Vermilion St., Two Vehicles

6:30 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 1816 E. Main St.

6:46 p.m. — Assault and Theft in Hoopeston, 1105 Savanah Court

8:18 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 36 E. Newell Rd.

10:17 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Alvin, E. 2855 N. Rd. and N 1725 E. Rd., Single Vehicle

11:16 p.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, N. State St.

SUNDAY

12:45 a.m. — Aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon in Danville, 824 S. Dixie Hwy.

1:31 a.m. — Criminal Trespass in Danville, 500 block of Newell Rd.

3:17 a.m. — Driving with a revoked license in Westville, 1800 block of N. State St.

7:25 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 1100 block of Fera Rd.

10:13 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, E. Winter Ave. and N. Bowman Ave.

11:27 a.m. — Theft in Danville, E. Main St.

12:25 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Tilton, 600 block of Central Ave.

12:42 p.m. — Aggravated Battery with firearm in Danville, 100 block of Stroup

2:22 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Georgetown

2:59 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 900 block of Hubbard

3:58 p.m. — Disorderly conduct in Danville, 1100 block of Fowler St.

4:19 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 2 E. Main St.

5:37 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Catlin, 10916 Catlin-Tilton Rd., Single Vehicles

5:37 p.m. — DUI-Alcohol in Catlin, 10916 Catlin-Tilton Rd.

6:19 p.m. — Battery in Danville, 102 N. Griffin St.

8:34 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, Unit Block of Bismark St.

11:57 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville,, Dalle Dr.

MONDAY

1:03 a.m. — No Valid Drivers License in Danville, N. Bowman Ave. and Brook St.

1:28 a.m. — Criminal Trespass in Tilton, 101 E. 5th St.

1:35 a.m. — Driving with suspended license in Danville, E. Fairchild St. and Moore St.