Police report: Kettering student said he was 'going to be the future shooter'

Dec. 20—A Kettering student told classmates he was "going to be the future shooter at Van Buren (Middle School)," and police are now seeking a felony charge against him, records show.

The 13-year-old eighth-grader made the statement to other students Thursday, when he was suspended by school officials, according to Kettering Police Department records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

"This statement and others that were made to several students created serious alarm," the police report states.

The comments, according to the report, came on the eve of what was posted on TikTok as "National Shoot Up your School Day," which threatened shootings, bomb threats and other violent acts.

Kettering authorities plan to recommend a felony charge of inducing panic, police department Spokesman Tyler Johnson said.

The report, which is dated Dec. 20, lists five witnesses. Johnson said he was told a detective will be assigned to the case and should know "within a couple days" whether or not the juvenile prosecutor will approve charges.

The Van Buren student did not have a weapon, Johnson said. The teen was searching gun websites during an afternoon study hall and talking about the weapons, Johnson has said.

Many Dayton-area school districts started winter break this week and classes are not scheduled to resume until January.

Kettering's incident follows two Centerville High School students being charged with felonies involving a Dec. 3 incident involving an actual gun in a car on that campus.

Last week's TikTok post was deemed not credible by many in law enforcement, and there was no significant violence reported in local schools.

But it prompted an increased police presence Friday in some school districts — including Kettering — as it came on the heels of a 10-day stretch that included fatal shootings at a Michigan school, as well as threats in Centerville, Dayton, Northmont, Franklin and Fairborn that did not result in violence.