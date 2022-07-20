Police report: Muncie man tried to kill wife with extension cord

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been accused of trying to kill his wife.

David Craig McClure, 71, is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

According to a Muncie Police Department report, McClure on July 5 approached his spouse from behind as she sat on a dining room chair and tried to strangle her with an extension cord.

The alleged victim said she was able to place her fingers between the cord and her neck while being choked.

During the attack, McClure also reportedly struck the woman repeatedly in her face.

An officer who interviewed McClure's wife on July 11 said she still had bruises on her head and face, along with her arms and hands. She acknowledged she believed she was going to die during the attack, struggling to not lose consciousnesses.

She was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after the assault, as was her husband.

A physician who examined David McClure told officers he believed the Muncie man would "kill himself and his wife if released."

McClure continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Wednesday under a $40,000 bond. An initial hearing in his case was scheduled Wednesday.

Last year, the Muncie man was convicted of battery by bodily waste, on a public safety officer, in Madison Circuit Court 5. He was sentenced to time already served in the Madison County jail.

