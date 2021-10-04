Police report for Oct. 4, 2021

Oct. 4—ARRESTS

— Mark Eugene Fields, 33, 300 N. 5th St. No. 5A, for failure to appear. Free, no bond listed.

— Evan Erlan Araujo, 22, Fort Riley, for DUI. Free on $750 bond.

— Kenneth Xavier Maldonado, 19, 500 Sunset Ave., for possession of fictitious/revoked/suspended license, interference with law enforcement officer, purchase or consumption of alcohol by a minor. Free on $1,000 bond.

— Mark Eugene Fields, 33, 300 N 5th St No. 5A, for DUI and driving while suspended. Free on $750 bond.

— Austin Garrick Wente, 19, Edmond, Okla., for possession of fictitious/revoked/suspended license. Free on $300 bond.

— Troy Arnet Rhodd, 50, homeless, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.

— Kamahl Matthew Bobian, 27, 2441 Buttonwood Drive, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.

— Laura Rebecca Fondren, 40, 1509 Jarvis Drive, for criminal damage to property, domestic battery. Free, no bond posted.

— Joshua Sean Scott Pence, 21, 2216 Claflin Road No. 21, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.

— Jessica Ann Toups, 31, Blue Springs, Mo., for domestic battery. Free on $1000 bond.

— Jasmin Deshae Channel, 36, 824 Dondee Drive, for DUI and endangering a child. Confined on $3,000 bond.

NOTICES

TO APPEAR

— Jacob Landwher, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11:28 p.m. Thursday at Porter's Bar and Deli, 706 N. Manhattan Ave.

— Madison Robertson, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11:02 p.m. Friday at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.

— John Frey, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 11:01 p.m. Friday at Tubby's Sports Bar, 1127 Moro St.

— Jeffery Downey Jr, 20, Mission, for unlawful use of license and possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor at 10:17 p.m. Saturday at Kite's Bar and Grill, 615 N. 12th St.

INCIDENTS

— Officers filed a report for burglary at 5:46 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan. A 28-year-old and 59-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole a Sony television, cash and a backpack from their home containing multiple medications. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,350. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

— Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:26 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan. A 30-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman reported an unknown person "keyed" their cars overnight. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $2,100. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

— Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 5:46 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Kearney Street in Manhattan. A 32-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her license plate from her car and damaged the back-up camera on the car. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

— Officers filed a report for theft at 7:42 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. in Manhattan. A 20-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her gray 2015 Nissan Rogue while she went inside a gas station. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $19,300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

— Officers filed a report for theft at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Humboldt St. in Manhattan. A 25-year-old male reported an unknown person stole his yellow CPI Oliver moped. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

— Officers filed a report for theft at 10:18 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Spook Rock Way in Manhattan. A 19-year-old woman reported an unknown person stole her Lenovo laptop from her unlocked car. The total estimated loss associated with this case is $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.