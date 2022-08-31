Police report officer-involved shooting at North Carolina mall

Police respond to an officer-involved shooting at the Concord Mills Mall in North Carolina on Wednesday (WCNC)

Terrified shoppers hid in changing rooms as shots were fired during an “officer-involved shooting” at a shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina, early on Wednesday afternoon.

A large police presence descended on Concord Mills Mall just after midday after several shots had been fired. At 1.15pm, the Concord Police Department tweeted that it was responding to an officer-involved shooting.

No further details about the number of casualties were immediately available, but police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

“The scene is secure at this time,” the police department said.

Several ambulances were seen in the mall’s parking lot in videos posted to social media. Witnesses told WCNC that they heard a single shot and then “out of nowhere, four to five shots rapidly”.

They said they had heard that two men in their late teens or early 20s had shot each other “after an altercation”. The witnesses took shelter in a fitting room for about 30 minutes, before police officers told them to leave immediately.

“Some people who were right near the shooting were pretty freaked out,” the unidentified witness told WCNC.

The mall remains closed, and police are expected to provide further information at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is involved in the investigation, as is standard with police shooting.

Concord is about 30 miles northeast of Charlotte.