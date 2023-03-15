Police report reveals new details in deadly Lubbock shooting stemming from robbery

Investigators believe a 65-year-old man died after he was shot while attempting to rob another man last week in central Lubbock, according to a recently released police report.

Officers responded to the area for a reported robbery just after 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Avenue T, where upon arrival officers found 65-year-old Martin Martinez on the ground dead, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Police respond to fatal robbery in central Lubbock

An initial statement from police last week stated investigators believed Martinez was in an altercation before he was shot, but it was not immediately clear what prompted the violence. A police report made available this week states Martinez is accused of attempting to rob another man.

Responding officers arrived to find the other man, whose name was not released but is listed in the report as the victim, sitting in the grass in the 1300 block of Avenue T. An officer observed a black handgun in the grass nearby while Martinez was laying on the sidewalk nearby.

The man who was listed as the victim was placed in handcuffs and taken to the back seat of a police patrol car, where he told officers he did not wish to speak. However, he was not placed under arrest and police by Wednesday confirmed no arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

Police did confirm they believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public's safety at this time.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police report new details in deadly Lubbock shooting stemming robbery