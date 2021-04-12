Police report second homicide on Sunday

Ryan Boetel, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.

Apr. 11—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they're investigating the second homicide reported in the city on Sunday afternoon.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said just before 5 p.m. that responding officers found a man dead in an alley near the 1300 block of Wyoming NE.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, Atkins said a woman was found dead at the Desert Sands Inn, 13317 Central Ave, which is near Central and Tramway.

Police are investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

Police haven't released any other details about the cases.

