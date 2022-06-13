Police report 'shots fired' at Salem transit mall, 1 injured; public urged to avoid downtown

Police brief.

Salem Police are asking people to avoid downtown Salem Monday afternoon after one person was shot and Salem Police had four people in custody.

The shooting took place near Columbia Bank at 550 Center St., according to a police radio broadcast.

The victim was shot multiple times in the torso and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

#salemoregon Police presence in vicinity of @Cherriots transit mall due to the call of shots fired. One injured. Avoid the area of High & Church STS NE between Court & Chemeketa STS while officers secure the scene. Several involved detained. Incident appears isolated. NFI. pic.twitter.com/mzWXy5IPiw — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) June 13, 2022

Another shooting took place in the same vicinity in March.

St. Joseph’s Catholic School was on lockdown briefly after reports of the shooting.

This story is still developing. Check back for live updates

