Police report 'shots fired' at Salem transit mall, 1 injured; public urged to avoid downtown

Bill Poehler, Salem Statesman Journal
·1 min read
Police brief.
Police brief.

Salem Police are asking people to avoid downtown Salem Monday afternoon after one person was shot and Salem Police had four people in custody.

The shooting took place near Columbia Bank at 550 Center St., according to a police radio broadcast.

The victim was shot multiple times in the torso and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Another shooting took place in the same vicinity in March.

More:'He shot 4 or 5 times': Boy injured in shooting at Salem mall

St. Joseph’s Catholic School was on lockdown briefly after reports of the shooting.

This story is still developing. Check back for live updates

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem police report 'shots fired' downtown, 1 injured

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories