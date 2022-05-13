Police report: Student threw ‘boiling hot’ water at teacher’s face but Boston school didn’t call 911

A Boston Public Schools teacher was hospitalized last week after a student threw “boiling hot” ramen-noodle water at her face and the school’s principal did not call 911, according to a report from the Boston Police Department.

The student was charged as a juvenile with aggravated assault after the May 5th incident at the McKinley Middle School.

According to the police report obtained by Boston 25 News, the boy was trying to heat up ramen noodles in a school microwave, and he tried to put a textbook in with the noodles. The teacher told him not do to that and went over to take the book away, but the student snatched it back, according to the report.

The student “then threw his cup of boiling hot ramen noodles at his teacher’s face,” Boston Police said.

The teacher later told police she was in “excruciating pain” and the “left side of her face, ear, and eye were stinging.” But when the teacher went to the school nurse, who treated her for burns, she was advised to seek additional medical attention.

“It should be noted that the victim notified the school’s principal about the incident, the principal stated that they would call 911 but did not do so,” the police report stated.

According to the police report, the teacher said she took herself to a local urgent-care clinic, and later told police she would be going to her doctor to further evaluate the burns.

Boston 25 reached out to the Boston Public Schools Department for comment.

“This is an unfortunate incident that took place at the McKinley, and actions were taken to ensure the safety of the staff member involved and appropriate interventions have occurred,” according to a statement from the Boston Public School’s spokesperson.

Both Boston police and Boston safety services are investigating the incident.

The Boston Public Schools are also investigating a separate incident involving the care of a student who was suffering a medical episode on Thursday.

The mother of a 17-year-old boy told Boston 25, that her son’s school waited to call 911 when he was having a stroke.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

