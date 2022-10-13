Police report thefts from mailboxes in Derry Township

Oct. 13—MILTON — State police in Milton are currently investigating multiple thefts of packages from mailboxes in Derry Township, Montour County.

Trooper K. Drick reported that packages were taken from Kristina Burd, 47, of Danville, and Jennifer Brown, 44, of Danville, at the Blue Spring Terrace trailer Park.

Burd had a sweatshirt valued at $60 taken between 12 midnight Sept. 15 and 12 midnight Oct. 10, police said.

Brown had female nail supplies valued at $119 taken between 11:39 a.m. Oct. 11 and 3 p.m. Oct. 11, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drick at 570-524-2662.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER