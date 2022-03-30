Police report new twist in Anderson preschool crash where 19 children were injured

Crews remove a car that crashed into a day care in Anderson, injuring 19 children and one staff member. The vehicle crashed into the day care around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The woman who crashed into an Anderson preschool was driving over to help her brother who was being chased by some of the same teens who were recognized for helping rescue children injured in the crash, police said Wednesday.

Nineteen children were injured when 20-year-old Courtney Dearman crashed her SUV into the Great Adventures Christian Preschool in Anderson on March 3.

Police have said Dearman has not been charged with a crime in the case and that alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

But in an update to the incident, Anderson police said Wednesday that Dearman was driving from a nearby restaurant to go help her brother because he was being chased by a group of teenagers.

On the way to help her brother, 18-year-old Taylor Dearman, his sister crashed into the preschool at the corner of Balls Ferry Road and Martha Street, police said.

Two of the teens chasing Taylor Dearman then helped rescue children that were inside the building after the Suzuki SUV crashed through a wall, police said.

"One of the teens reportedly pulled one of the children that was underneath the vehicle to safety. The other teen assisted several children in exiting the building to the collection point where emergency responders were beginning to assess patients," police said in a news release.

Officers with the Anderson Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are still investigating the incident, police said earlier this month. They are still trying to find out what caused Courtney Dearman to crash into the building.

The whole incident began shortly before 2:30 p.m. when a group of teens were playing basketball nearby in the area of Freeman and South streets, police said. Taylor Dearman was walking by when one of the teens playing basketball yelled at Dearman, police said.

Dearman and the other teen had recently been in a fight, police said.

Three of the teenagers chased after Dearman and two others got into a vehicle to chase him, police said. Much of the exchange between Dearman and the teens was captured on surveillance video, police said.

Firefighters stand in front of the Great Adventures Christian Preschool in Anderson. A vehicle crashed into the day care around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, sending at least 14 children to the hospital.

While he was being chased, Taylor Dearman hid in the backyard of a nearby home, which prompted the homeowner to call 911 to report a suspicious subject in the yard.

At about the same time Dearman telephoned his mother and his sister, who drove over from a restaurant less than a mile away. While driving to get Taylor Dearman, his sister crashed into the day care center, police said.

Anderson Police Chief Jon Poletski said in an earlier statement that five of the injured children were taken to the hospital by their parents.

The other 14 children were taken to various hospitals, including Shasta Regional Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center in Redding, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Anderson police said Monday all of the children have been released from local hospitals.

There were also two staff members working when the Suzuki SUV hit the side of the building that day, police said.

Shasta County Supervisor Les Baugh, who represents the Anderson area, gave out certificates of recognition to the preschool owner, the day care staff, emergency workers and other community members who helped rescue the children after the crash.

Workers board up Great Adventures Christian Preschool in Anderson, Calif., after a sport utility vehicle crashed into the day care center, sending 19 children and one employee to the hospital, authorities said. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022. Police said one of the injured children was trapped underneath the vehicle.

During a board meeting he lauded those who rushed in to help the staff and children.

"What happened on the 3rd (of March) had every possibility of being the worst thing that ever happened in Shasta County, and maybe especially in the city of Anderson," Baugh said.

"Some of the folks that you see right in front of you were running to — running to — the day care, saying, 'What can I do? What can I do?'" Baugh said, pointing to members of the audience who attended the board meeting to accept certificates of recognition.

Police said they are still gathering information about the incident and are asking anyone with information about the crash and events leading up to it to call (530) 245-6526.

