Police report two dead from gunshots in northwest Gainesville

A man and woman were shot and killed early Thursday morning in northwest Gainesville, according to a Gainesville Police Department social media post.

A man called police and advised that he had been shot around 1:45 a.m., officials said.

GPD officers responded to the area of 200 NW Third Ave., just blocks from the intersection of University Avenue and North Main Street, where they say they immediately discovered a male victim dead on the ground with a gunshot wound.

While officers were conducting a safety sweep of the residence, they found a female victim inside dead from a gunshot wound.

The man who made the initial call to law enforcement was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: GPD: Two shot and killed early Thursday in northwest Gainesville