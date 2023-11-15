Police report uptick in crime targeting Danville on weekends

(KRON) — The Danville Police Department reports an uptick in thieves targeting cars in the Danville area on weekends.

Police said the majority of thefts occur because cars are left unlocked with keys inside.

Police recommend people to:

Always lock cars even when running a quick errand. Remove valuables or hide them from plain sight. Never leave keys in the car.

If you see anything suspicious, report it to the police at 925-820-2144 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

