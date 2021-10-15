Police report: Victim's skull was visible following violent attack, two charged

Oct. 15—EDITOR'S NOTE — This story contains graphic detail of the victim's injuries, and may not be suitable for all readers.

WINNER — Two Winner men are facing serious charges after police say they violently attacked a man, resulting in the victim's skull being visible.

Deidrick Old Lodge, 30, and Warren Iron Heart, 22, both of Winner, were each charged with aggravated assault for their alleged role in an attack with a two-by-four board.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Oct. 8, police in Winner responded to a 911 from a woman saying a man at her residence was claiming he got jumped. The woman reported that "almost half of (the victim's) face was off" and that she could almost see his skull.

Less than five minutes passed before an officer arrived on scene to the victim holding a blood-soaked towel to his head. A large gash was present on the left side of the victim's head as well as on his lips. The officer wrote that he could see the victim's skull.

While waiting for an ambulance, police asked the victim for information regarding his injuries. The victim told police that while at a house, Iron Heart and Old Lodge came up to him and began hitting him. One or both of the men used a two-by-four as a weapon.

"As (the victim) told me this, he took a puff of his cigarette and when he exhaled, I could see smoke exit the gash wound on his upper left lip," an affidavit reads.

The victim was able to tell police that the incident occurred inside a home and describe the location before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police located the home the alleged attack occurred in. The lights were on and there was music coming from inside. Nobody answered at any of the doors, but police noticed blood smears and droplets around the back door.

They left the residence and returned to the victim at the hospital. The victim described Iron Heart and Old Lodge, as well as vehicles that would be in the driveway of the house. From prior encounters, officers believed the victim's descriptions matched that of Iron Heart and Old Lodge.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities returned to the home and located Old Lodge in the backyard. Old Lodge complied with the search.

The affidavit says droplets and a trail of blood were found throughout the house, spanning multiple rooms. Blood was discovered on a pile of wood siding, an air conditioner and a speaker in a closet. Authorities also located a pair of glasses, which they believed belonged to the victim, and did not recall him wearing at the hospital.

Old Lodge allegedly waived his Miranda rights and told officers that he, the victim, Iron Heart and an unknown juvenile were sitting in a room when the victim pulled out a bag of drugs and tried selling it at a price that Old Lodge thought was too high. An argument allegedly broke out over an accusation of a prior money theft.

Old Lodge told police that the victim flinched at Iron Heart while using his phone, and Iron Heart hit the victim, causing the victim to fall into the pile of siding. The juvenile got up, so Old Lodge said he struck him, and the juvenile started yelling that he was a minor. Old Lodge said he was upset that the victim was trying to sell drugs with a minor present, so he started hitting the victim. Old Lodge claimed that when the victim left the house he was bleeding from his mouth, nose and head, and acknowledged that the glasses belonged to the victim.

Officers say they noticed dried blood on one of Old Lodge's fingers and pants.

Iron Heart and Old Lodge were both charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a $30,000 fine or both.

They were each charged in the alternative with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon and simple assault in an attempt to cause bodily injury.

Old Lodge was placed in the Winner City Jail, and an arrest warrant was issued for Iron Heart.