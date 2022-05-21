Police report Wells, Maine shooting suspect in custody, no threat to public

Police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting involving a family in Wells.

Wells Police Capt. Gerald Congdon said the alleged shooter is currently being detained at the Wells Police Department and "there is no threat to the general public."

"This was an isolated incident," police stated in a press release.

Police did not state where the shooting took place or how many people were injured. Police stated those injured have been transported to area hospitals.

The State Police Major Crimes Unit has arrived and is assisting in the investigation, according to police.

Police said there will be a further update released later.

