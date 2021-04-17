Police report: Willi man sold crack at home

Apr. 16—WILLIMANTIC — City police arrested a Willimantic man earlier this week in connection with drug sales from a residential home.

The Willimantic Police Department charged Kelvin Novoa, 26, with possession of cocaine within 1,500 feet of a school or daycare, operation of a drug factory, possession with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance Wednesday.

City police issued a press release Thursday detailing Novoa's arrest.

According to Willimantic Lt. Charles Miller, the detective division received numerous complaints about the sale of narcotics from a private residence in a residential section of the city.

" The investigation revealed that a large amount of ' crack' cocaine was being sold from within the residence by Kelvin Novoa," Miller wrote.

On Wednesday, the department served three search warrants, one on the residence and one on each of Novoa's vehicles resulting in the seizure of over a quarter pound of " crack" cocaine, approximately $4,000 in drug proceeds and two vehicles used in the sale of narcotics.

