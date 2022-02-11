Police: Reported carjacking in Fort Pierce more of a 'lovers' quarrel'

Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
In 1200 block of North 16th street in Fort Pierce where a carjacking was reported to police Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.
FORT PIERCE — What was reported as a carjacking this week was determined to more closely resemble a “lovers’ quarrel” with an ex-girlfriend getting shot in the arm, a police sergeant said.

Police about 8:22 a.m. Tuesday went to the 1200 block of North 16th Street regarding a carjacking, and wound up finding the stolen four-door sedan on North 25th Street in the area of Avenue I, police said.

One person was taken to a hospital to be treated with a gunshot wound, police said at the time.

Police Sgt. Charles Donnon on Thursday gave this explanation of what police believe happened.

Donnon said a man and his girlfriend were at their residence at apartments in the 1200 block of North 16th Street.

The girlfriend was in the car by herself in front of the residence, as her boyfriend was in an apartment, Donnon said.

“The ex-girlfriend found out that the new girlfriend was there ... approached the new girlfriend, jumped in the car, they had an altercation inside the car,” Donnon said. “They were continuing to fight and chase each other around the car.”

Donnon said the ex-girlfriend ultimately stole the car, and her ex-boyfriend fired a single shot, striking her in the arm. The wound was not life threatening, Donnon said.

“It was all a domestic incident ... a lovers’ quarrel,” Donnon said.

Police investigate a carjacking incident Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in which a person sustained a gunshot wound, according to Fort Pierce police. Crime scene tape blocks and apartment in the 1200 block of North 16th Street.
The person who was shot was the ex-girlfriend.

The call initially came in as a carjacking, but Donnon said once all the information was available they concluded “it wasn't a traditional carjacking.”

Donnon said the ex-girlfriend was arrested on charges including burglary with assault or battery, grand theft motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant.

The man who fired the shot was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, Donnon said.

Donnon said the man’s current girlfriend was “purely a victim.”

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-692-8936. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Two people were arrested after reported carjacking, 'lovers' quarrel'

