Police have reported multiple home breaks in these three communities

Three local police departments are warning residents of several burglaries that have occurred in their communities.

The Bellingham, Franklin and Medway police departments have each said they have had numerous house break-ins in the past week.

Although they have not confirmed the suspect is the same, Franklin police said in a press release that the burglaries occurred "under similar circumstances." They said the break-ins occurred sometime between 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday in the northern area of town.

Witnesses saw two vehicles that may be involved — a white Ford Edge and a dark-colored SUV that may be a Jeep Cherokee, police said in the release.

"The operator is believed to be a male wearing a white shirt that would walk from his vehicle after parking a far distance from the target homes," Franklin police said in a statement.

More: After rash of break-ins, Framingham police release videos in seeking help

Police offered tips on avoiding being targeted for burglary.

"Please remember to lock all doors and windows in your home when you are away and refrain from posting travel details on social media," Franklin police said in their press release. Have someone check your home while you're away."

Franklin police are asking residents who may have recorded anything suspicious on home security cameras to contact Detective Cody Landry at 508-440-2761 or by email at clandry@franklinma.gov.

In Medway, there were three house break-ins that occurred sometime Friday, most likely during the afternoon, police in that town said in a press release.

"The suspect appears to have looked for unlocked doors and chose to break rear windows to gain entry when he or she failed to find an open door," police wrote. "The suspect appeared to be looking for cash and/or jewelry."

More: Bellingham police share video of burglary suspect

The Medway break-ins appeared to occur between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Brentwood area of town and on Oakview Circle.

Story continues

"Most suspects will park a short distance away from their target, walk to it, then knock to make sure no one is home before trying to get in," police wrote. "If someone answers, they will have some story ready to deflect suspicion, such as that they are looking for their lost dog or another address."

Police said the burglar appeared to be looking for cash and jewelry and targeted master bedrooms. Police recommended not to keep valuables in the bedroom and to create "a bait" jewelry box filled with costume jewelry or items with no sentimental value.

More: Going on vacation? Police offer tips to protect your home while you're away

Medway police ask that if anyone saw someone suspicious on Friday or remember a stranger knocking on their door to contact them at 508-533-3212.

Bellingham police said three burglaries were reported on July 31, a Sunday. The incidents occurred on Arrowhead Road, Temi Road and Rondeau Road.

"The homes that were targeted showed signs that they were unoccupied," police said in a statement.

"It does not appear that this suspect would attempt to enter an occupied home," they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bellingham police at 508-966-1515.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Bellingham, Franklin and Medway police investigate burglaries