Police say reported shooting in Duclay neighborhood

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it has responded to a reported person shot in Duclay.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officers are at the scene in the area of 6100 Collins Rd.

This is a developing story. When more information is released and confirmed this story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.