Police say reported sightings of Madalina Cojocari weren’t her

It’s been months since 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari was last seen getting off a school bus in Cornelius, but investigators have received tips from people all across the country saying they’ve spotted her.

On Thursday, the Cornelius Police Department said none of the reported sightings were actually Madalina.

The police department said all of those tips were investigated, and none of them turned out to be the missing girl.

That includes a tip referenced in a search warrant that she was allegedly spotted near Sugar Mountain with a man who looked like Cojocari’s relative.

Cornelius Police said that girl wasn’t her.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Right now, Madalina’s mother and stepfather are behind bars. They’re charged with failure to report a missing child.

Police say Madalina wasn’t reported missing until weeks after she was last seen.

Earlier this week, Channel 9 obtained new court documents with details on the investigation that hadn’t been released before. That included a jailhouse phone call from Madalina’s mother when she theorized that her daughter was sold for cash.

RELATED >> Warrants: Madalina Cojocari’s mother theorized she was sold for cash

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Cojocari to call 1-800-CALL FBI or the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

(WATCH: Warrants: Madalina Cojocari’s mother theorized she was sold for cash)