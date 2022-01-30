Police reported to watchdog after visiting women’s charity boss to question ‘female-only’ tweet

Joanna Cherry, an MP for the Scottish National Party - Jonathan Brady/PA

Police Scotland has been reported to the UK’s equality watchdog after a senior officer was accused of suggesting a women’s charity had acted “deplorably” by cutting ties with a “trans inclusive” rape crisis centre.

The campaign group Fair Play for Women on Sunday submitted a formal complaint about remarks made by an assistant chief constable after it emerged police turned up at the home of Nicola Murray, the founder of Brodie’s Trust, to question her about a tweet in which she emphasised the female-only nature of her charity’s services.

The 42-year-old was reported to police after saying in September that the Trust, which supports women who have lost a baby to domestic violence or forced termination, would stop referring clients to the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre due to inflammatory remarks made by its trans chief executive.

She claimed officers then turned up at her home near Perth the following month and told her they wanted to “ascertain her thinking” behind the Tweet, despite acknowledging that no crime had been committed.

In a statement defending the force’s actions, Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said that “hate crime and discrimination of any kind is deplorable and entirely unacceptable,” which some have interpreted as an attack on Ms Murray.

‘Inaccurate and misleading’

The complaint submitted to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) claims the remark places Police Scotland in breach of a legal obligation to “promote understanding” between protected groups, which include trans people and women, under the Equality Act which the body is obliged to enforce.

Nicola Williams, director of Fair Play for Women, said Mr Ritchie’s comments were “inaccurate and misleading” because it is permitted to discriminate under the Equality Act, including excluding trans people from certain settings, provided it is a “proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim.”

She argued the senior officer’s comments risk giving the public the impression that actions such as those taken by Ms Murray were “deplorable”, despite excluding trans women from settings such as rape crisis centres being allowed under the exemption.

Story continues

“It can be both necessary and lawful to sometimes treat people differently depending on what sex they were born," Ms Williams said.

“It’s a no-brainier that this would apply to a pregnancy-related service like Brodie’s Trust.

“The statement by Police Scotland vilifies the lawful use of female-only spaces and demonstrates a woeful lack of understanding of discrimination law and the needs of women and girls. They must now put the record straight.”

Brodie’s Trust publicly cut ties with the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre over comments made by Mridul Wadhwa, a former SNP parliamentary candidate and a trans woman who was appointed its chief executive last year.

Wadhwa had said on a podcast that victims of sexual violence should be expected to be “challenged on their prejudices” if they expressed “bigoted” views. She later issued a partial retraction.

Ms Murray had posted a message on Twitter describing the remarks as “deeply concerning” and said it would no longer signpost women to the centre as a result.

It added: “We are a women-only service run by women for women and will not be intimidated into changing our stance on this matter.”

‘Shocked and panicky’

She told The Times she had been left “shocked and panicky” to have later received a visit from the police and questioned over the remarks.

Roddy Dunlop, Scotland’s most senior advocate, and Joanna Cherry, the SNP MP, are among prominent figures to express concerns over the police’s actions.

Ms Cherry described the intervention as “the stuff of totalitarianism” while Mr Dunlop suggested there was no need for police to visit someone if a crime had not been committed.

“We don’t have the thought police in this country,” he said. “Or at least we shouldn’t.”

The row comes after the EHRC last week called for reforms to gender laws in Scotland to be paused.

It backed claims from grassroots campaigners, denied by Nicola Sturgeon, that making it far easier for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate risks eroding the rights of women.

Police Scotland declined to comment on the complaint to the EHRC.