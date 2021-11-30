Police reportedly seize hard drives from Marilyn Manson's home amid sexual assault probe

Marilyn Manson Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images

Marilyn Manson's home has reportedly been raided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department amid a probe into the sexual abuse allegations against him.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Monday at Manson's house in West Hollywood while he was not at home, TMZ reports. Police seized storage units, including hard drives, the report said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed in February it was "​​investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner, also known as 'Marilyn Manson'" and would be looking into incidents that "occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood." Multiple women have come forward to accuse Manson of abuse, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, who on Instagram alleged her ex-fiancé "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."

Manson has been facing multiple lawsuits from his accusers, with Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco taking him to court for alleged sexual assault and human trafficking. The lawsuit accuses Manson of "spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco's buttocks, breasts, and genitals" without consent and of using "drugs, force, and threats of force to coerce sexual acts from Ms. Bianco on multiple occasions." Manson has also been accused of having a "solitary-confinement cell" that he allegedly used to "psychologically torture women," Rolling Stone reported. Earlier this year, a warrant was issued for Manson's arrest in connection with misdemeanor assault charges that stemmed from a 2019 incident at a concert. He turned himself in and was released in July.

Manson was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, in the wake of the sexual abuse allegations in February, and he was also removed from the shows Creepshow and American Gods. He has denied all of the allegations against him, contending that "my intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

Story continues

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Thanksgiving inflation

Who pays America's taxes?

Chris Cuomo delivers Thanksgiving tirade on XM radio show: 'Don't come up at me with all this pilgrim stuff'