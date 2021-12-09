Police Reports 12-8-2021

Dec. 9—Incidents reports to police include:

Monday:

Residential burglary in the 600 block of Highland Boulevard.

Theft in the 900 block of Holiday Drive.

Theft in the 100 block of West Fairchild Street.

Aggravated battery of a senior in the 700 block of Sherman Street.

Retail theft at Cricket, 4111 N. Vermilion St.

Theft in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.

Information about shots fired in the 300 block of Avenue A.

Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Harmon Street.

Monday:

Criminal damage to property at Cunningham Children's Home, 351 N. Chicago St., Rossville.

Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:

Sunday, 5:45 p.m. — At the Interstate 74 eastbound ramp at Georgetown Road involving Dalton Mahoney of Westville. He was ticketed for failure to reduce speed.

Sunday, 12:02 p.m. — At Henning Road and Hungry Hollow roads involving Anderson Hohn of Oakwood and Nathan Beene of Danville. Hohn was ticketed for failure to reduce speed.

Saturday, 11:57 a.m. — At Gilbert and North streets involving Ruth Burress and Lawanda Buchanan, both of Danville. Buchanan was ticketed for disobeying a traffic-control device.