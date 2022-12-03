Police reports for Dec. 3

Dec. 3—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 3:50 p.m. Saturday. A loss prevention associate told police that he tried to stop a female suspect from leaving the store with $200 worth of Christmas lights, but she jumped into a vehicle, driven by a second suspect, and was able to drive away. The incident was captured on video by the store's security cameras. The suspect may be linked to other shoplifting incidents.

—BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8:44 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her home by breaking a basement window. The victim said an envelope containing a large amount of cash was the only item taken during the break-in.

—THEFT: Police are investigating a theft from a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. A female victim told officers the she accidentally left an envelope containing $480 at a check-out lane in a store. Video from store security cameras shows two "elderly females" who were in the check-out line behind the victim, picking up the envelope, looking inside it and then taking it. The suspects are then captured on security camera video leaving the store in a black car that may have Ontario plates.