Police reports for Feb. 25

Feb. 25—Niagara Falls

—ARRESTS: Two Falls men were arrested on weapons charges after a traffic stop in the area of 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue at 6:20 p.m. Monday. Alfonzo Z. Scott, 19, 1831 Willow Ave. and Typri Anthony Scott, 23, 2232 Willow Ave., were each charged with second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Investigators said the loaded .380 Ruger auto pistol they recovered from the suspects had been stolen in Louisianna.