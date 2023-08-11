Police: Reports of gunshots fired at Wyndham Visalia are 'false'

Visalia police are investigating a report that gunshots were fired at a northwest Visalia hotel across from a busy park.

So far, there's no indication any shots were fired.

Here's what we know.

Around 3:14 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Wyndham Visalia, formerly the Holiday Inn, for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived to the hotel on Airport Drive, across from Plaza Park, they searched the building. They quickly started piecing things together and have found no evidence that a weapon was used.

Police were called to Wyndham Hotel across from Plaza Park Thursday after a reported shooting that later turned out to be a false report.

"At this time, there is no evidence of shots being fired," Public Information Officer Liz Jones said.

Police are waiting on a search warrant to enter one of the rooms at the hotel, Room 247, and were still at the scene around 4:15 p.m. The report likely came after an argument between a guest and hotel staff, police said at the scene. A man and woman were separated and the man was handcuffed, but both were cooperating with police.

No arrests have been announced. No injuries have been reported.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Reports of gunshots fired at Wyndham Visalia are 'false'