Police Reports -- July 23, 2021

Jul. 23—Incidents reported to police include:

DANVILLE

Tuesday:

Identity theft off 250 North Road, Danville.

Wednesday:

Theft at Casey's, 2101 E. Main St.

Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Dodge Street.

Theft at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.

Theft at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman Ave.

Male arrested for criminal damage to property in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

Domestic battery in the 1900 block of West Williams Street.

Retail theft at Jack Flash, 510 N. Gilbert St.

Criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Theft, credit card fraud in the 100 block of South Crawford Street.

Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of North Logan Avenue.

Residential burglary in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

Theft in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

Burglary to vehicle in the 1200 block of West Voorhees Street.

Thursday:

Illegal dumping in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.

Criminal damage in the 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

Aggravated domestic battery in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

Theft in the 100 block of South Griffin Street.

Theft/lost/mislaid property at Plum and Seminary streets.

Criminal damage to property and theft on Highland Park Road.

Aggravated domestic violence in the 100 block of North Beard Street.

Robbery at 4th and 7th streets.

Theft at Courtesy Ford, 3533 N. Vermilion St.

Criminal damage to property at Turtle Run, 332 E. Liberty Lane.

VERMILION COUNTY

Wednesday:

Residential burglary off 4000 North Road, Hoopeston.

Criminal damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of East South Main Street, Oakwood.

Criminal damage in the 300 block of Keegan Street, Tilton.

Thursday:

Forgery in the 300 block of Vermont Street, Westville.

Criminal damage to property in the 400 block of East Longstreth Street, Oakwood.

Theft on Mill Road, Georgetown.