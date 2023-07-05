Police reports for July 5

Jul. 5—Niagara Falls

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 12:30 and 5:45 a.m. Thursday someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested for aggressive panhandling in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue at 4:49 p.m. Thursday. The 57-year-old city man was charged with aggressive panhandling in a public place and disorderly conduct.

—ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 3600 block of Sherwood Avenue at 11:32 p.m. Thursday. The 22-year-old man was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. He is accused of inciting a group of over 100 people, that police were seeking to disperse, by shouting obscenities at officers.

—THEFT: Officers are looking into a shoplifting incident at a store in the 9100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A manager told police that a female suspect entered the store at 11:40 p.m. Friday and began putting cans of Red Bull into a garbage bag. The suspect then ran from the store without paying for the items.