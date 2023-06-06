POLICE REPORTS for June 6, 2023

Jun. 6—The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

—Bridget G. Payne, 39, of the 0-100 block of River Road was charged Monday with driving under the influence.

—Donald J. Millay, 39, of the 1500 block of West Fourth Street was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.

—Kelly S. Board, 28, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.

—A riding lawn mower, trail cameras and batteries were reported stolen Friday in a burglary in the 700 block of Jackson Street.

—A Suzuki-American motorcycle worth $1,500 was reported stolen Friday from the 1800 block of McCulloch Avenue.

—A handgun worth $550 was reported stolen Friday from the 700 block of West First Street.

—A Buell Motor Co. motorcycle worth $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 1500 block of Standish Place. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen between May 30 and June 1.

—Weights, 8 to 10 pairs of tennis shoes and Nike brand winter clothes were reported stolen Saturday from a rental storage facility in the 400 block of Salem Drive.