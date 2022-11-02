POLICE REPORTS for Nov. 2, 2022

Nov. 2—The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

—Damian J. Johnson, 29, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree burglary and first-degree strangulation.

—Matthew D. Whitaker, 27, of the 1400 block of Hall Street was charged Monday with third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property over $1,000.

—A vehicle sustained damage in a suspected arson Monday in the 600 block of West Highland Avenue.

—A vehicle sustained $1,500 in vandalism damage to the steering column and ignition system Monday in the 0-100 block of Martin Way.

Traffic accidents

—Four vehicles collided at 3:57 p.m. Sunday on Frederica Street near Time Drive. They were a car driven by Jaynah M. James, 27, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street, a car driven by Aguilar O. Lopez, 29, of the 600 block of Time Drive, a car driven by Plinto S. Castavo, 24, of the 800 block of West 12th Street and a sport utility vehicle driven by Lisa E. Ham, 61, of the 5100 block of Mount Zion School Road. Aguilar Lopez, Deysi Vazquez, and Vincenta Rios Rios were all treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.

Daviess County Sheriff's Department

—An attempted burglary was reported Monday at a home in the 4100 block of Kentucky 144.

—A trailer was reported stolen Monday from the 2800 block of New Hartford Road. The theft took place sometime over the weekend.

—A toolbox was reported stolen Monday from the 5600 block of Kentucky 54. The tool box was recovered.

—Various items were reported stolen Monday from a rental storage unit at Just Rentals, 38512 Vincent Station Road.