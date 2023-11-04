Police reports for Nov. 4

Nov. 4—THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of First Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday someone broke into his 2004 Toyota Corolla by unknown means. The victim said about $80 in cash was taken from the vehicle.

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 300 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A female victim told police that a male suspect broke into her unlocked rental car at 1:45 a.m. Monday and took her purse.