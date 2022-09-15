Police Reports for Sept. 15, 2022

Sep. 15—Ephrata Police Department

Sept. 7

Multiple reports of graffiti on Basin Street.

Report of a vehicle prowl in the 1800 block of Basin Street Southwest. Unknown subject smashed the rear driver side window and took a bag full of items.

Report of graffiti at Lions Park.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision at Second Avenue and K Street Northeast.

Report of attempted shoplifting at a business in the 1300 block of Nat Washington Way. Suspect abandoned the stolen merchandise when confronted and fled.

Sept. 8

Report of graffiti on a truck in the area of Alder Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Report of a burglary in the 500 block of Alder Street Northwest. Unknown subject used bolt cutters to cut the lock to a storage unit and stole several items.

Moses Lake Police Department

Sept. 2

Report of burglary at a storage unit in the 1600 block of West Broadway Avenue.

Report of a bicycle stolen from a garage in the 700 block of Northwest Sunburst Court.

Report of a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of theft from a business in the 900 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of a phone stolen at the skate park.

Report of a watch stolen in the 1100 block of North Stratford Road.

Sept. 3

Report of a burglary in the 500 block of West Valley Road. Approximately $160 in cash and an antique muzzle-loading pistol were stolen.

Report of approximately $200 worth of merchandise stolen from a business in the 500 block of South Pioneer Way.

Report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 4000 block of Ottmar Road Northeast.

Report of shoplifting at a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Sept. 5

Report of a window broken out of a vehicle in the 4200 block of Grape Drive Northeast.

Report of a purse and wallet stolen out of a vehicle in the 5000 block of North Owen Road.

Report of theft from a business in the 1000 block of North Stratford Road.

Report of merchandise stolen from a store in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Report of a two-vehicle non-injury collision in the 1500 block of East Yonezawa Boulevard.