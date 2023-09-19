POLICE REPORTS for Sept. 19, 2023

Sep. 19—The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

—Leiver Escobar Garcia, 42, address unknown, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.

—Two juveniles were charged Thursday with first-degree rape.

—A PlayStation 5 and cash worth $2,500 were reported stolen Friday in a burglary at a home in the 1300 block of Gardendale Avenue.

—A rape was reported Thursday in the 3400 block of Buckland Square.

—An iPhone 14, a backpack, clothing and a wallet were reported stolen Sunday from the roadway in the 400 block of Allen Street.

—A Kia Optima worth $5,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 600 block of Hocker Street.

—An undetermined amount of property was reported stolen Sept. 11 in a burglary at a home in the 800 block of East 19th Street.

—A rape was reported Thursday in the 2900 block of Yale Place.

—A Hyundai Elantra worth $20,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 500 block of Hocker Street.

—A Dodge Dynasty worth $10,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 2500 block of Duke Drive.

—An iPhone 14 was reported stolen Monday from the 100 block of West Veterans Boulevard.

Daviess County Sheriff's Department

—A burglary was reported Sunday at a garage in the 5100 block of Veach Road.

Kentucky State Police

—Caleb M. Scarbrough, 20, of Utica, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.