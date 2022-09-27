POLICE REPORTS FOR Sept. 27, 2022

Sep. 27—The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

—A scooter worth $3,500 was reported stolen Saturday from the 200 block of East Fifth Street.

—Living room furniture sustained $5,364 in vandalism damage and three wireless pet collars worth $434 were reported stolen Saturday at Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.

—A television sustained $1,299 in vandalism damage Sunday at a home in the 1600 block of South Parkdale Drive.

—Siding sustained damage Sunday in a suspected arson at a home in the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Daviess County Sheriff's Department

—Warren M. Skaggs, 48, of Henderson was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

—A trailer was reported stolen Saturday from the 1900 block of Kentucky 142.

—Collectibles were reported stolen Saturday from a storage unit in the 3800 block of Vincent Station Drive.