Police say reports of shootings are hoax at Sanford and Maine schools: Live updates

SANFORD, Maine — Police confirmed reports of an active shooter incident at Sanford High School and schools around the state Tuesday morning are a hoax.

A heavy police presence responded to the local high school in Sanford Tuesday morning.

Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said they're aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state.

Police rushed to Sanford High School in Maine Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, 2022, for what they say was a hoax report of a shooting there and at schools around the state. Students were being evacuated as part of a lockdown process as a precaution.

"Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," Moss said. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."

The Sanford School Department sent a message to parents Tuesday morning saying the active shooter threat is not believed to be credible.

School districts around York County, Maine, send students to the regional technical center at Sanford. Officials at those schools, including Kittery, Marshood and others, were communicating Tuesday about the hoax to students as well.

What we know about what happened in Sanford

Police say the Sanford Regional Communications Center received a phone call at 8:20 a.m. from an internet call (VoIP or voice over internet protocol) falsely reporting an active shooter situation at Sanford High School and the Sanford Regional Technical Center. The caller reported there was an active shooter dressed in black coat and black pants with a long rifle on the first floor of the high school.

Gardener and Portland received similar calls and descriptions of the shooter.

The Sanford Strategic Response Team responded to the high school and conducted a search of the 350,000-square-foot building. Police also cleared the building and bused students to the Memorial Gym (at 678 Main St.) for parent pick-up as a precaution.

Sanford Fire Chief Steven Benotti said by 9:15 a.m. they were able to confirm that it was a swatting event, meaning it was a hoax.

Hoax reports around Maine

Portland police said they responded to Portland High School Tuesday after receiving a 911 call at 8:31 a.m. reporting an active shooter. The school went into lockdown and police conducted a precautionary search and cleared the building, confirming there was no threat.

False reports of school shooters have been national problem

Reports of school shootings that proved to be false occurred at schools across Ohio in September, according to reporting by the Cincinnati Enquirer. The practice of making the false reports is commonly called swatting.

Earlier this school year: Several Ohio school hoax active shooter reports seem to be made by same caller

Hoax this summer: Bomb threats target Florida State along with other Florida schools; building evacuated

The false reports in Ohio were similiar and specific, the Enquirer reported. In multiple 911 calls, a man identifying himself as James Park falsely reported a gunman had opened fire and 10 students are wounded. The same calls came in for multiple schools. Other false reports have occurred in Florida, among other states.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Sanford Maine school shooting report are hoax say police: Live Updates