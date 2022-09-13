Police request help locating missing Decatur woman

Sep. 13—Decatur police are asking the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since Sept. 1.

Police said Violette Lynn Hawkins, 33, of Decatur was last seen at her home on Britwood Drive Southwest. She is 5-foot-2 and about 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Decatur Police Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644.

