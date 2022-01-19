Police request public’s help locating man reported missing from Merced

The Merced Police Department has requested the public’s help in locating a man who went missing Tuesday.

Police are looking for 87-year-old Ramon Jimenez. He was last seen in the 500 block of West 7th Street in Merced. He was reportedly wearing a gray/green pool hall jacket, jeans, red shoes and a Nike beanie with gray white and black colors, according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

Merced police Lt. Emily Foster said family reported the man missing around 5:30 p.m. Officers searched the area near the man’s residence Tuesday night but were unable to locate him.

“He has gone missing before,” said Foster. “But he normally returns or is found quickly, but we have yet to be able to locate him.”

According to police, Jimenez walks with a cane and reportedly suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has seen Jimenez or has information on his location is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.