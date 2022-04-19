Police rescue Hungry Howie’s worker, charge man in hostage situation in Altamonte Springs

A standoff and hostage situation that lasted more than 8 hours at a pizza shop in Altamonte Springs has been resolved, police said.

The ordeal began after a man took an employee hostage inside a Hungry Howie’s restaurant late Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the business along State Road 434 near State Road 436 around 5:20 p.m. after receiving a call from the barricaded man’s wife, who told police her husband had made suicidal threats and was at the restaurant.

On the hostage situation scene in Altamonte Springs. Witnesses say a store manager is inside the Hungry Howie's with the suspect. Police are in contact with him. Made suicidal threats before this started. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/snTPwAYzBK — Nick Papantonis WFTV (@NPapantonisWFTV) April 19, 2022

Witnesses told police the man was seen with what appeared to be a gun.

The suspect made several threats to do harm to employees before taking one of them hostage, police said.

Police evacuated surrounding businesses and asked people to avoid the area.

An employee at an Altamonte Springs Hungry Howie’s was taken hostage inside the restaurant Monday evening, police said.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and hostage negotiators responded to assist Altamonte Springs police.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, SWAT members used flash bangs in an effort to stun the suspect inside Hungry Howie’s and make their way into the store.

They successfully took the suspect, identified as Neal Pittard, 49, into custody and rescued the victim, who was not hurt, according to police.

Pittard is charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, police said.

See a map of the scene below:

