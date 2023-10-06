Police rescue man threatening to jump off Irwindale freeway overpass

Police rescued a man threatening to jump onto the 210 Freeway in Irwindale on Wednesday.

Irwindale police responded to reports of a man trying to jump off the overpass around 4:05 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered the man had climbed over a chainlink fence that was blocking the overpass from the road underneath. He was hanging onto the outside portion of the fence with his feet dangling above passing cars, police said.

As authorities spoke with the man, he indicated his intention to jump onto the lanes below. Officers were able to grab the man’s fingers and clothing through the fence’s openings. They held him in place as he struggled to pull away.

Officers rescued a man threatening to jump off an overpass on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale on Oct. 5, 2023. (Irwindale Police Department)

L.A. County firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to rescue the man with what appeared to be an aerial ladder from a firetruck.

The man was transported to a local hospital for a medical and psychological evaluation. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

“The Irwindale Police Department is proud of the lifesaving efforts of our police officers, along with those of the highway patrol and fire department personnel who responded to this incident, including those directly involved in the lifesaving negations and rescue efforts,” police said. “The actions of these first responders directly lead to a safe resolution of this incident without injury to the subject or to the motoring public.”

