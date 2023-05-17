POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Arrest made after nightime gunfire incident

May 16—GOSHEN — A man who allegedly discharged a gun multiple times in downtown Goshen was arrested Monday night.

According to the arresting agency, Elkhart Police Department, officers responded to the call around 9:03 p.m. Monday, providing support coverage for Goshen Police Department at 804 S. 11th St., Goshen in reference to the sounds of gunfire.

Officers found and detained the man without incident and found no other people on the property.

Initial investigation indicates that Gregory Bruce Stahly, 44, Goshen, discharged his gun multiple times outside the residence his home. During the incident, a bullet allegedly struck the detached garage of a neighboring residence at 804 E. Douglas St. No injuries were reported.

Officers collected the gun as evidence, as well as shell casings at the scene. Stahly was arrested on a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. The case has been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review of formal criminal charges.

HIT-AND-RUN

Larry Nantkes reported to Goshen police at 9:29 a.m. Monday being in an accident with a semi-truck that left the scene at 112 W. Pike St.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Parker Industries reported to Goshen police at 9:45 a.m. Monday that a large window was broken over the weekend at 1525 S. 10th St.

Leanne Skelton reported to Goshen police at 1:10 p.m. Monday that graffiti was found on an outbuilding belonging to Mehl & Mehl attorney's office, 222 N. Main St., and also next door on the Elks Lodge, 220 N. Main St.

FRAUD

* Joshua Lewis reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. May 4 someone committed fraud at 59371 Creekridge Court, Elkhart.

* Todd Stone reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 6 and May 8 someone committed fraud at 52280 C.R. 7.

* Shirley Covington reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 9 and May 18 someone committed fraud at 29155 Lantz Blvd.

THEFT

* Willebaldo Chavez reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. May 9 and 2 p.m. May 10, someone stole three new windows from 25537 Sunset Ave., Elkhart.

* James Christopher reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. May 10 and 9:30 a.m. May 11, someone stole items from his vehicle at 60209 Pembrook Lane, Elkhart.

INJURY CRASHES

* Alexis Spicher, 21, Goshen was driving a 2019 Jeep Compass north on C.R. 9 at 5:48 p.m. Monday when her vehicle collided from behind with a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Angela Butler, 55, Elkhart, who was in the process of turning onto C.R. 20. Spicher fled the scene on foot and was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended prior, and leaving the scene of an accident, as well as cited for not wearing a seat belt, after being taken to Elkhart General Hospital for reported shoulder pain. Butler's vehicle sustained heavy rear end damage but she did not report any injuries.

* Robert Stasiak, 28, Union, Michigan was driving a 2016 Chevy Cruze west on C.R. 10 west of C.R. 39, when the vehicle ran off the roadway into a field and rolled over. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for complaint of back pain.

* Olivia Love, 25, Anderson, was driving a 2013 Kia Rio west on C.R. 6 at 2:21 p.m. Monday when her vehicle collided with 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by Deborah Layton, 66, Elkhart, when Love's vehicle failed to stop at the intersection of C.R. 6 and C.R. 11. Layton was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for reported injuries.