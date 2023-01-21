POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Arrests made over failing to pay food bill

Jan. 20—Two people were arrested following a Thursday incident at a Chili's restaurant in Goshen.

Christina Thatcher and Gary Martin, both listed as homeless, were arrested on charges of theft, resisting law enforcement and intimidation with a deadly weapon after officers responded to a report of a male and female leaving the restaurant without paying their bill. An officer located both a short time later on foot.

CRASH

Kim Banke, 43, Goshen, was injured following a vehicle crash at 5:43 p.m. Thursday on C.R. 10 west of C.R. 17, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. James Weaver, 16, Bristol, was westbound on C.R. 10 when he lost control of the 2006 Chevy Trailblazer he was driving and struck the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Banke. Both vehicles were damaged, and Banke was taken to Elkhart General Hospital after reporting neck and leg pain, and was unconscious. Weaver was cited for speed too fast for conditions but was not injured. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

ARREST

Faith Tipsword, 29, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery at 8:40 p.m. Thursday after officers responded to the the Wendy's restaurant at 2900 block of Ferndale Road, Elkhart. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. A victim had minor face and neck injuries but refused treatment.

TRESPASS WARNING

Officers responded to the Best Western at 900 Lincolnway East in response to a homeless 54-year-old female who was refusing to leave the property after she was denied services. The female was offered services and accepted and was advised not to return to the property.

BATTERY

Police were notified about an incident where a 12-year-old male juvenile student hit an adult Goshen Intermediate School staff member. The staff member reported pain and was treated at the scene. The juvenile was taken to the juvenile detention center where he was later released to his guardian.