POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Burglary, fraud incidents reported to police

Mar. 30—IDENTITY THEFT

Gloria Rivera reported to Goshen city police at 12:19 p.m. Wednesday that someone had been using her personal information to work

OFFICERS REPORT

Douglas Wamack reported to Goshen city police at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday to report an incident involving staff and a patient that administrators considered to be reckless at Greencroft, 1225 Greencroft Drive.

Harold Pesola reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 2:39 p.m. March 28 he found miscellaneous items in the woodline behind his home at 55645 Sheridan Blvd.

FRAUD

Sergio Diaz reported to Goshen city police at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday that an unauthorized Walmart purchase was made by someone using his PayPal account, at 153 Roxbury Park.

Crystal Graber reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5:50 p.m. March 24 and 8:10 p.m. March 28, a man scammed her out of $9,000 in Apple gift cards through harassment and threats.

Joshua Lowmaster reported to Elkhart County deputies that on March 25 or 26 someone committed fraud at 50957 Glick Dr.

Erica Correa reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 2 p.m. March 28 fraud was committed at 54640 Michael Dr.

PHONE SCAM

Adam Scharf reported to Goshen city police at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday that he received a phone call from a subject impersonating a border patrol agent to gain funds at 303 Waverly Ave.

SHOPLIFTING

Goshen city officers were called to Rue 21, 3842 Midway Road, for a call regarding two people who left the store with unpaid merchandise at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday.

VEHICLE FIRE

Officers responded to a vehicle fire near Saca Los Tacos, 2506 Elkhart Road, at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday. No medical attention was needed.

ARRESTS

Marco Gomez, 26, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement and outstanding warrants in Elkhart County at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday at Papa John's, 301 Main St. Police were dispatched to the area in reference to a wanted subject being inside the restaurant; Gomez attempted to flee on foot.

AWOL

Marc Anthony Fritz, 34, South Bend, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 12:30 p.m. Monday and is considered AWOL.

THEFT

Nurquis Valera reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:47 and 6:55 p.m. Feb. 17 that someone at Atlanta airport stole a passport.

BURGLARY

Jeffrey Edwards reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday a burglary occurred at 28080 Broad St.

Robert Mcgrady reported to Elkhart County deputies that between March 8 and March 28 someone broke into a unit at 53070 Ind. 13 and stole around $7,000 worth of items.

Charles Koonce reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 p.m. March 28 and 10:30 a.m. March 29 someone entered his business at 23199 U.S. 33 and stole about $20,000 worth of power tools and stole his burgundy 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.