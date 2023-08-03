POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Burglary, hit-and-run incidents reported

Aug. 2—ARRESTS

* Janet Vanlandingham, 46, and Jojo Gonzalez, 52, both of Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday on a shoplifting charge at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Rd. Police say Vanlandingham was also found to have in her possession methamphetamine, and paraphernalia, and to have committed identify deception. Both were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Manuel Hernandez, 63, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop at 1902 Lincolnway East for a moving violation. Hernandez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Timothy Parrish, 49, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of theft at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday after he was found to be in possession of a silver 2020 Chevrolet Malibu in the Arbors at Riverbend Apartments in Elkhart. The Malibu had ben reported stolen by Warsaw Police Department on Thursday. Parrish was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

Kevin Cheney, 50, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 5 a.m. Saturday and is considered AWOL.

HIT-AND-RUN

Goshen police were called to 406 E. Kercher Road at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a hit-and-run accident where a man reported being struck by a silver Scion passenger car that left without exchanging information. Rhoda Miller, 33, was arrested and released with a pending court date.

BURGLARY

Leonard Nelson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday someone entered his home at 29818 Newcastle Dr., Elkhart, and a garden shed, and stole the shed key.

THEFT

* Ethane Potts reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime between 2:30 and 10 a.m. Monday someone stole his 2003 Honda Odyssey from his driveway at 55632 Riverview Manor Dr., Elkhart, as well as two BMX bikes that were in the vehicle. At 10:20 a.m., the vehicle was reported as abandoned in the roadway near Rivera Drive and Riverview Manor Drive and was impounded by Howards Towing. At 1:45 p.m., Potts reported that he'd recovered both bikes at two different apartments in Arbors at Riverbend Apartments.

* Kristin Mazur-Troup reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 1 and 4:03 p.m. Monday someone stole the license plate from her 2015 GMC Arcadia while it was parked at S&H Auto Sales, 51466 Ind. 19, Elkhart.

* Marlon Banks reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 9:47 p.m. Sunday someone stole a money order check from his home at 28880 C.R. 16, Elkhart.