POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Charges filed in Friday car-versus-bike crash

May 14—An Elkhart woman is facing charges following a car-versus bicycle crash Friday.

Chuco Dominguez, 22, Elkhart, was riding his bicycle north on C.R. 10 at Crystal Pond Drive in the grass on the roadway edge, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. At 1:40 p.m. he was struck by a 2015 Kia Forte driven by Theresa Ann Morris, 63. Morris then fled the scene and was followed by a witness, who along with other motorists blocked Morris in and the intersection of Nappanee St. and California Road. Officers arrived on the scene, and after failing field sobriety testing Morris was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of an injury crash and operating while intoxicated.

Dominguez was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for injuries to his leg, side and hand. Morris was not injured.

ARRESTS

Yojhana Soriano, 27, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 6:01 p.m

* . Friday after officers reported to WalMart at 4024 Elkhart Road. She was released on the scene with a pending court date.

* Vincente Mendoza, 43, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 12:14 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Elkhart Road and Rieth Blvd. He was released on scene with a pending court date.

* Dara Martinez, 21, Ligonier, was arrested on a charge of OWI/endangerment after officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:01 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of S. Eighth St. and E. Reynolds St. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* Zander Moles, 19, Goshen, was arrested on charges of OWI, OWI/endangerment and illegal consumption of an alcholic beverage at 1:09 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Lewis St. in Dunlap. He was taken to the jail.

* Ricardo Salazar, 25, Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of OWI at 2:52 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at C.R. 15 and C.R. 45. He was taken to the jail.

* Domenick R. Butler, 39, South Bend, was arrested on charges of child solicitation, battery against law enforcement, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief at 3:50 a.m. Saturday after officers responded to a report of a juvenile female being solicited in the 100 block of Chicago Ave. Butler caused damaged to the police vehicle he was being transported in to the jail.

* Micheal Collins, 25, Osceola, was arrested on a charge of OWI-prior at 4:22 a.m. Saturday after officers responded to a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and Skyview Road. He was taken to the jail.

* Nathalie R. Salas, 29, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of OWI-endangerment at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, after officers conducted a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and C.R. 30. She was taken to the jail.

* Trevor White, 20, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 1:26 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Lincolnway East and S. 15th Street. He was rele

* a

* sed on scene with a pending court date.

INJURY CRASH

Ella Potter, 17, Goshen, was driving a 2016 Kia through the intersection of S. 7th St. and Lincoln Ave. at 11:13 a.m. Saturday when her vehicle was struck by a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Olaf Fodness, 26, Middlebury, according to an ECSO report. A passenger in Potter's vehicle was taken to Goshen Hospital for abrasions to the face, and failure to yield right of way on the part of Potter's vehicle was listed as the primary cause of the accident.