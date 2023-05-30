POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Charges filed after two-vehicle injury crash

May 29—An Osceola man is facing criminal charges following a two-vehicle injury crash, involving alcohol, which took place in Elkhart County Saturday.

Tanner Sousley, 20, was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra westbound on C.R. 10 at 3:15 p.m. when his vehicle struck 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Ashley Lowe, 37, Kentwood, Michigan, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. Sousley's vehicle failed to stop at the posted stop sign, and both vehicles were knocked off the roadway due to the impact.

Lowe was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for a head injury and minor cuts and scrapes. Sousley was treated on scene for minor cuts and scrapes as well, before being charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a felony, and minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor, and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both vehicles sustained heavy rollover damage and needed towing, the report added.

ARRESTS

Matthew Elliott, 26, Goshen, was arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication at 5:51 p.m. Friday. Elliott and a 21-year-old female had been trespassed from 219 Citizens Ave. Matthew was transported to Goshen Hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the jail.

Aaron Perea Salgado, 50, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash/suspended-prior after officers responded to the 2100 block of West Wilden Ave. at 12:48 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said one of the parties invovled had left the scene in a red SUV.

Ricky Goodman, 54, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting at 5:42 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to Walmart at 2304 Lincolnway East. He was taken to the jail.

Bryan Garfias, 21, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of OWI and OWI/endangerment at 12:27 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Greene Road and Cheryl Avenue in Goshen. He submitted to a certified chemical test and was taken to Goshen Hospital, pending results, before being taken to the jail.

Robert Harrison, 50, Goshen, was arrested on charges of possession of paraphernailia and posession of methamphetamine at 1:46 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Indiana and River Avenues. He was taken to the jail.

Timothy Berkey, 47, Elkhart, was arrested on charges of possession of paraphernailia and posession of methamphetamine after officers conducted a traffic stop at 12:46 p.m. Sunday on Elkhart Road near Peddler's Village Road.

Sharon Warren, 50, South Bend, was arrested on charges of shoplifting and false informing at 3 p.m. Sunday after officers responded to Walmart at 2304 Elkhart Road for a reported shoplifting. She was arrested and released with a pending court date.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

A 46-year-old male, Elkhart, reported being a victim of sexual assault at 12:14 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of E. Jefferson.