POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Driver hospitalized after Thursday crash

Aug. 31—A driver was hospitalized Thursday morning as a result of a crash at the intersection of C.R. 17 and C.R. 20

Elkhart County deputies report that at 7:06 a.m. Anna Mooney, 28, Elkhart, was traveling south on C.R 17 in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz when she crashed into a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Katlin Vanfleeren, 19, Milford, who was turning left from the northbound lane.

Vanfleeren's vehicle overturned as a result of the crash, but she declined further medical treatment after being examined by medics at the scene. Mooney was hospitalized for minor bleeding in her mouth from the airbag deployment. Vanfleeren was cited for failure to yield the right of way while making a left turn.

ARRESTS

* Alex Rodriguez Torres, 44, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with priors after he was stopped for a traffic violation at Elkhart Road and Greene Road. Rodriguez Torres was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Ann Choudhary, 32, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft and an outstanding warrant for a shoplifting incident that occurred at 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen. She was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

* Andrew Adkins, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of false informing and an outstanding warrant after he was stopped for possible warrants in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue. Adkins was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

AWOL

* Jonathan Gerardo Romo, 22, failed to return to Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 and is considered AWOL.

* Christopher Baker, 51, Wakarusa, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 2:52 a.m. Aug. 27 and is considered AWOL.

BURGLARY

Cybil Diehl reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 98 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday someone crashed through the gate of DMTJ Tire, 53788 C.R. 9, to steal a pick-up truck.

FRAUD

* Mary Henehan reported to Goshen police at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday being the victim of fraud at 201 Egbert Road, Goshen.

* Krystal Shangle reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Aug. 13 and Aug. 18 someone committed fraud, at 27639 Maple Valley Dr., Elkhart.

* Corey Johnson reported to Elkhart County deputies that just before 7 p.m. Aug. 23 someone committed fraud, at 57792 Pendleton Dr., Elkhart.

* Stephanie Hanson reported to Elkhart County deputies that between in the last few months, someone committed fraud, at 28885 Miller Dr., Elkhart.